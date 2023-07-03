Local

missing person

76-year-old man missing from Methuen

Placido Valdez was last seen on Pleasant Street on Sunday

By Sophia Pargas

Methuen Police Department

Police in Methuen, Massachusetts, are searching for a 76-year-old man who was reported missing by his family.

Placido Valdez was last seen on Pleasant Street on Sunday. He was wearing a gray jacket, winter hat, black pants, tan boots and carrying a suitcase. He is 5'1, 130 lbs, and has hazel eyes and a medium complexion. He is known to spend time in the Methuen area.

Any individual with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Methuen Police Department at 978-983-8698.

