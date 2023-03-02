Suspected Robber Sought After Man, 79, Found Dead in Malden Apartment, DA Says

The death of a man found dead at a Malden, Massachusetts, apartment is being called suspicious and prosecutors are searching for another man wanted for allegedly taking something from the apartment.

Police officers found 79-year-old Ronald Gilbert dead in his second floor apartment on Kennedy Drive on Feb. 22, after being called to the apartment in the afternoon, a news release from the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said on Thursday.

Gilbert, who had apparently been "deceased for some time," has not had a cause and manner of death ruled yet, but his case was accepted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, prosecutors said. The death is being investigated as suspicious.

Prosecutors said that an item of Gilbert's property was missing, but they did not specify what piece of property it was. The item was found, and a warrant has been issued in connection with the theft for Dion Smith, 33, of Boston, prosecutors said.

Police are looking for Smith, though they didn't say he's wanted in connection with Gilbert's death. They urged the public to not approach him, but if they know where he is, they are asked to contact Malden police immediately at 781-322-1212.

Smith is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds, authorities said. They shared images of distinctive tattoos.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the DA's office and Malden police.