8-year-old dead after crash in Maine

An 8-year-old is dead and multiple people are seriously injured after a crash in Rumford, Maine on Saturday afternoon.

Rumford Police say they responded to a 911 call about a crash in the vicinity of 1125 U.S. Route 2 at around 3:13 p.m.

First responders say four people were involved in the crash and had sustained serious injuries.

Authorities say a 2016 Subaru Impreza driver by 42-year-old Matthew Kellogg, of Hopedale, Massachusetts with two child passengers, crashed into a 2005 Volvo-80 driven by F. Michael Piveronas of Rumford, with no other passengers.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

All four people involved in the accident suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals, where the 8-year-old child succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Police say alcohol is suspected of being a contributing factor in the crash.