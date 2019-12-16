82-Year-Old Christmas Tree Farmer Killed in Random Attack, Police Say

Police are investigating the random, deadly attack of an 82-year-old Christmas tree farmer in Maine.

Eighty-two-year-old James Pearson was attacked in his front yard in Scarborough Sunday morning and died later at Maine Medical Center. The attack happened at his home, which is also a Christmas tree farm.

His death is being investigated as a murder.

After initially warning Scarborough residents to lock doors and keep an eye out for a possibly "dangerous" suspect, Maine State Police said Monday afternoon that they no longer believe the public is in danger.

In a written statement to media, Maine public safety spokesman Steve McCausland said "progress is being made in the case."

"Other police agencies have shared information on incidents that took place during the weekend in their communities, and investigators are looking into whether any of those incidents may be related to the homicide investigation," McCausland added.

Investigators have not released the manner in which Pearson was attacked nor have they specified what other incidents are being examined.

Another elderly man was assaulted Saturday night in Freeport, and another assault happened in West Bath on Sunday, but it is not yet clear if those are the cases being referred to or if they are connected to Pearson's death.

Meanwhile, Scarborough residents are mourning and unsettled, as Pearson and his business were "well-known."

Mane State Police say an autopsy on Pearson's body had begun Monday, but no results were given in the written update.