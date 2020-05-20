Local

91-Year-Old Man Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash in Chichester, NH

A 91-year-old man is dead and a 71-year-old woman is injured after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Chichester, New Hampshire.

The crash took place on Suncook Value Highway near the intersection with Mayflower Drive, according to police, who responded just after 4:15 p.m.

Investigators say the 91-year-old man was driving northbound when he crossed over to the wrong side of the road, hitting a car going south driven by the 71-year-old woman. The second car was then sent across to the northbound lane, where it hit a pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old man.

The first driver was pronounced dead on the scene, and the second was taken to Concord Hospital with multiple injuries.

No one else was hurt in the crash, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chichester Police.

