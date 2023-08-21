A look at the historic wedding that closed down Kowloon Restaurant

Massachusetts' iconic Kowloon Restaurant closed its doors for a private event over the weekend, the first time it's done so in its 73-year history.

The restaurant on Route 1 in Saugus closed dine-in service so a local couple could celebrate their wedding. Takeout was available, but had to be picked up by 6 p.m. so the team could shut down the parking lot for the special event. An attendee shared video from the reception with NBC10 Boston, giving a glimpse into the magic.

Guests, instructed to wear a Boston sports team jersey, streamed into the iconic restaurant for a night of food, drinks and dancing. We didn't get a full look at the night's food offerings, but Kowloon does offer a banquet and private event menu chock full of favorites like crab rangoons, egg rolls, chicken wings, and more.

Bob Wong, one of the family members who operates the restaurant, told boston.com it was the couple's idea to have the wedding there, “and we thought it was an opportunity to do something that would be totally different than we’ve ever done before.”

Function manager Lillian Moy has been working with the couple for six months to organize their marriage, which will be entirely serviced and catered by Kowloon staff, Wong told boston.com.

NBC10 Boston reached out to the bride before the wedding, but she declined an on camera interview.

