A man is dead after the stabbing of 2 family members in Dedham — here's what we know

A family tragedy in Dedham, Massachusetts, left more questions than answers Thursday morning. A man died after being taken into police custody shortly after two family members were stabbed.

At Jackson Pond Road, police cleared the scene, but the investigation is far from over. Authorities shared few details about what happened, saying two women were stabbed and that a man in distress died at a hospital while in their custody.

Let's begin with how things started. Police received a 911 call at about 6 p.m. Wednesday for a stabbing at a home on Jackson Pond Road. When police arrived, they found two women stabbed and a man out on the road showing signs of distress, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.

The women were taken to the hospital and are still alive. Their condition wasn't immediately known.

While officers resorted to what police described as less-than-lethal force to detain the man. In other words, they used a taser and pepper spray.

"He appeared to be in distress when the neighbors started calling Dedham 911. When the police arrived, they saw the same individual and they tried to take him into custody using a variety of methods as we said to you and they noticed that he was in distress, rendered medical assistance and immediately transported him and when he got to the hospital, he was pronounced dead," said District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

What caused the man's death is something the medical examiner will try to determine through an autopsy.

Police also wouldn't say who stabbed the women or would identify anyone involved.