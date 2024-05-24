A push for legal representation during evictions

Boston City Council and leaders on Beacon Hill are looking to stave off rising evictions by providing legal counsel for tenants in housing court.

“We need a way to keep people in their homes,” said District 6 City Councilor Ben Weber.

“It’s not putting a thumb on the scale of justice, it’s about evening the scales of justice,” said State Representative, Michael Day.

For years, Day has been working to try and bring something like this to life. The Massachusetts House fiscal year 2025 budget includes funding for a counsel program and will need to be included in the final compromise budget sent to Gov. Maura Healey’s desk.

Weber sees that as a positive, but believes immediate action is needed for Boston residents. An order to create a pilot program is currently working its way through committee, which Weber believes could ease the stress on other city programs.

“We need lawyers to help people in housing court. Ninety percent of landlords are represented in housing court and less than 5% of tenants,” said Weber.

If an eviction lawsuit hasn’t been filed yet, don’t wait to ask for help. While some pandemic programs have ended, there are still state and local programs offering rent relief, and some federal protections are here to stay

But landlords are quick to push back, arguing that lawyers are honing in on the tiniest of details.

“If the security deposit was not properly handled, you didn’t get an annual statement or interest, that’s reason in Massachusetts to end the eviction case. So that’s what legal services is doing,” said Doug Quattrochi with MassLandlords.

Weber and Day say even so, everyone is entitled to that kind of help.

“It’s not providing any added benefits other than letting each party meaningfully advocate for their rights under the law,” said Rep. Day.

You can find more information about the state effort in House Bill 1731 and Senate Bill 864, the Boston City Council pilot program is under docket #0265.

