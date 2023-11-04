Wilmington

Police search in Wilmington near U-Haul store

Wilmington police said Saturday night that they were searching for two males in dark clothing who committed a crime.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

There was a police search Saturday night near a U-Haul store in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Wilmington police posted a public safety alert to the department's Facebook page around 8:30 p.m., saying there was police activity in the area of the U-Haul on Main Street.

Police said they were searching for two males in dark clothing who committed a crime. Further details were not publicly provided, but Wilmington police told NBC10 Boston that a robbery occurred at the U-Haul. No weapons were shown, but two suspects got away. No injuries were reported.

Police asked residents to immediately report any sightings to the department at 979-658-5071, or 911.

Around 9 p.m., police said they had cleared the area following an exhaustive search, which included police dogs and state police helicopters.

There's no ongoing threat to the public, police added.

Further information is not being released at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

