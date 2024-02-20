New Hampshire

Adam Montgomery murder trial continues Tuesday: Watch live at 9 a.m.

The judge thinks the case could go to the jury by the end of the week

Images of Harmony Montgomery and her father Adam, seen in a booking photo from Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, when he was charged with killing his daughter.
Handouts

The Harmony Montgomery murder trial resumes Tuesday. Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery, is accused of murdering his 5-year-old daughter and hiding her body.

On Friday, the jury was shown police bodycam video of Adam's arrest. And they also heard some testimony about Adam's relationship with his estranged wife Kayla Montgomery. Witnesses testified that Adam beat Kayla while living in a shelter as well as an apartment.

Kayla Montgomery testified last week that Adam beat Harmony to death after a bathroom accident in the car they were living in. Authorities believe the girl was killed on Dec. 7, 2019, almost two years before she was reported missing. The girl's body still has not been found.

Adam Montgomery has not returned to the courtroom since jury selection nearly two weeks ago.

The judge thinks the case could go to the jury by the end of the week.

