Adam Montgomery murder trial day 8 recap: Testimony describes a violent past

It was a parade of witnesses on the eighth day of Adam Montgomery's murder trial, while the defendant remained out of the courtroom.

Montgomery is accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter Harmony in Manchester, New Hampshire in 2019 and hiding her body.

On Friday, the jury saw video of his arrest and heard testimony about his violent relationship with his estranged wife Kayla Montgomery.

But first, jurors heard testimony surrounding the rental of a U-Haul truck, which prosecutors say Montgomery used t dispose of his daughter's body.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Travis Beach, who said he's known Montgomery since he was a teenager, testified that he helped rent the truck, not knowing why Montgomery wanted it. He did recall a conversation with the defendant.

“He was pacing back and forth. He said he F'ed up. And I asked him what he meant and all he could say and repeat was he F'ed up,” Beach said.

The prosecution also spent time detailing a history of violent behavior.

DNA evidence is now being examined in the Adam Montgomery murder trial. He's accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter Harmony Montgomery and hiding her body. On Thursday, jurors were shown a portion of a blood-stained ceiling from one of the places Adam is accused of keeping Harmony's body. The DNA expert testified that her blood could be a match. The jury also heard from one of Adam's former coworkers, who worked at a place where Adam might have stored his daughter's body. Testimony will resume on Friday.

Tarah Hilbert is the property manager at the Union Street apartments where the couple lived. She says she helped Kayla Montgomery and her children relocate to a hotel in Hooksett.

“Cause Adam had beat her pretty bad,” an emotional Hilbert said.

Kayla Montgomery told jurors last week she never said anything about her stepdaughter’s death because she was worried her husband might hurt her.

Another resident of a family shelter where the family lived in 2019 said that Kayla Montgomery told her Montgomery would hit her, causing bruises.

“Some were small like handprints, others were like fists,” Nicole Giles said.

The jury was shown body-cam footage of Montgomery’s arrest.

The judge told the jury the trial is moving faster than expected, and they could get the case by the end of next week.