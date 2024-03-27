After Baltimore bridge collapse, officials reassure bridges in Mass. are safe

The state of Massachusetts has a little under 8,000 bridges, with the Tobin Bridge being the largest in New England.

The Tobin is also a truss bridge like the one that collapsed in Baltimore, Maryland, and after the bridge tragedy, Gov. Maura Healey called agencies to reassess the state's infrastructure safety.

"Look, with any situation, let's take a look. If there are additional measures, we should have them in place. Let's make sure that they're in place, but I feel confident right now," said Healey.

During her meeting and the one held by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation later Tuesday, officials tried to calm any concerns over bridge strength and safety.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is hoping to calm concerns about the state's infrastructure after the deadly collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

MassDOT explained that the bridges they're responsible for are inspected every two years and highlighted the differences between the Tobin and Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.

"We are not the same size port as they have in Baltimore, we don't have the same size navigable waterways nor the same size bridges. But again, we do have similar situations," said State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

The Tobin does have maritime traffic underneath but infrastructure engineers stressed that all of Massachusetts bridges are sturdy. They'll also be monitoring the information coming out of Baltimore as a precaution.