Amherst man charged over child sexual abuse videos

A Massachusetts man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possessing videos showing the sexual abuse of a child, federal authorities said.

Bradley Driscoll, of Amherst, was due to appear in federal court in Springfield Wednesday on one charge each of distributing and possessing child pornography. The Massachusetts U.S. Attorney's Office said the 25-year-old shared child sexual abuse material showing a child under 12 years old.

Driscoll allegedly had the videos in August 2022, according to prosecutors, who didn't share more details in a news release. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

Each charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, prosecutors said.