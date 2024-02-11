Armed robbery at Bellingham convenience store leads to police chase, crash in Woonsocket

An armed robbery Saturday night at a convenience store in Bellingham, Massachusetts, resulted in a police chase that ended in a crash and subsequent foot chase in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

Bellingham police say an officer noticed suspicious activity outside of a convenience store, with a male running into a vehicle. After a registration check, the officer discovered the vehicle was stolen and attempted to pull it over but the driver sped away.

At the same time, someone called 911 to report an armed robbery at the convenience store.

Police pursued the vehicle, which went through Blackstone and into Woonsocket, until the vehicle became disabled, and the driver abandoned it, running away from the crash scene.

Woonsocket police say they began assisting Bellingham officers around 6:49 p.m. and located the vehicle at 267 Rathbun Street, according to NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR. Woonsocket's police chief says the suspect bailed from the vehicle while it was still in motion and fled on foot at the intersection of Rathbun and George streets.

According to WJAR, Woonsocket police say the man crashed into two other vehicles before fleeing.

The stolen vehicle was recovered and will undergo processing to help police with their investigation, Bellingham police said.

A K9 unit was able to track the man to Social Street using the scent of a shoe that was found in the vehicle, Woonsocket police told WJAR, but the suspect remains at large and no gun has been recovered at this time.

Bellingham police say they're confident the individual responsible will be identified and apprehended.

No injuries were reported. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.