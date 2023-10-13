Arrest made after stabbing at Short Sands Beach in York, Maine

A Maine man is facing charges for allegedly stabbing someone in the parking lot at York's Short Sands Beach on Thursday afternoon.

York police told News Center Maine they responded along with York Beach Rescue and York Ambulance to a 911 call around 2:20 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Police said the suspect, identified as Daniel Orban, of Windham, had left the scene in his vehicle before they arrived. He was located a short time later on nearby Shore Road and taken into custody without incident. He is being held at York County Jail pending his initial court appearance.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds, according to police, and was taken to an area hospital. They are expected to survive.

Police said the attack was unprovoked, but there is no danger to the public.