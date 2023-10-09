Man involved in shooting incident in central Maine has died

A man who was involved in a shooting incident in Lisbon, Maine, last week has died, according to police.

Benjamin Peterson, 38, of Pittston, died on Friday at 10:22 p.m., after an incident earlier that morning, Maine State Police said Monday.

The incident began around 7 a.m. Friday when firefighters at the Lisbon Falls Fire Station on Main Street reported hearing a woman's scream. Firefighters went to investigate and said they saw a man get out of a vehicle and then shoot himself in the head with a handgun.

The man, later identified as Peterson, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in critical condition.

A woman, later identified as 30-year-old Kylee Turcotte, of Lisbon, was found dead in the driver's seat of the vehicle.

Police said Turcotte's death was ruled a homicide but have not revealed the cause. They did not provide details on what investigators believe led up to the killing, but said Turcotte and Peterson were once in a relationship.

State and Lisbon police said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the incident.

Lisbon, a town of about 10,000 residents, is located just east of Lewiston in central Maine.