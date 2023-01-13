As Cohasset Community Prays for Ana Walshe, Husband's Past Remains Under Microscope

A week after police in Cohasset, Massachusetts held a news conference to spread the news about missing woman Ana Walshe, her name has become known throughout the country as her case captivated a concerned public.

People came together in prayer for the 39-year-old mom, whose husband has been charged in the case, on Thursday night at the Cohasset Town Common during a vigil that was organized by the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church.

Community members came together Thursday to pray for Ana Walshe, who was last seen in the early hours of New Year's Day.

"My heart breaks for them and what she may have gone through," resident Charlene Hart said, echoing the sentiments of so many.

Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, has been in police custody this entire week, after being arrested last weekend for allegedly misleading investigators amid the search for his wife.

New information has been trickling out all week about Walshe, encompassing details that involve the search for his wife, and also run-ins with the law from his past.

Among the most recent revelations about the 46-year-old, a report from police in Washington D.C. showed that Ana Walshe once told authorities that her husband threatened to kill her.

Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother from Cohasset, has not been seen since Jan. 1 . Her husband Brian Walshe has been charged with misleading authorities investigating her disappearance.

The 2014 report obtained by NBC10 Boston states that Ana Walshe reported that Brian "made a statement over the telephone that he was going to kill her and her friends." This was before the couple was married.

Earlier in the week, details about the ongoing investigation came to light during Walshe's arraignment in Quincy District Court. Prosecutors said that blood and a bloody knife were found in the basement of the Walshe home, and said Walshe lied about his whereabouts to police. The state also said that Walshe spent $450 buying cleaning supplies at a Home Depot.

This week has also seen exhaustive police searches through dumpsters, as detectives sift through garbage for potential evidence.

Sources confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators Tuesday that included among the items found during the search of the trash facility in Peabody are a hacksaw, bloody materials including towels, and materials consistent with some of the items Brian Walshe allegedly purchased at Home Depot.

Meanwhile, law enforcement searched a second Massachusetts waste facility Tuesday. A representative for the waste-to-energy Southeastern Massachusetts Resource Recovery Facility in West Wareham confirmed the search in connection with Ana Walshe's disappearance.

The processing of the family's Cohasset home was completed by Tuesday afternoon, with police leaving the scene, prosecutors said later.