At Least 14 Fire Departments Called to Massive Blaze at Townsend Home

A family in Townsend, Massachusetts, lost their home after a massive fire broke out early Sunday morning, with more than a dozen fire departments spending the day trying to put out the smoke.

Firefighters were called to the Main Street home after a former police officer who was getting coffee around 10 a.m. noticed the flames and called 911.

Crews from 14 fire departments were on scene for nearly eight hours as smoke poured from the edges of the roof. Townsend Fire Chief Gary Shepherd says it was difficult to get into the home as the first floor was beginning to cave and then the second floor collapsed.

The home was also built years ago, posing another challenge.

The damage is so severe that the chief says it's a total loss.

Fortunately, the family wasn't home at the time, and firefighters were able to save their rabbit and dog that was initially struggling to breathe on scene.

There were no significant injuries to any firefighters, according to the chief. One suffered a cut on their finger, and another was taken to a hospital for observation, possibly heat related or dehydration.

"If there's a best thing we had a great help we had great leadership with area towns that worked with us," Shepherd said. "Everyone's going home safely, no one was injured substantially...no one significantly injured."

The fire chief wouldn't comment on a possible cause but believes the fire started in the basement. He said there were working smoke detectors in the home.

The state fire marshal's office is investigating.