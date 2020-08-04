Local

Boston

Attempted Sexual Assault in Boston's North End Under Investigation

The Boston Police Department is investigating an attempted sexual assault over the weekend on Prince Street

By Eli Rosenberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities in Boston are warning the public about an attempted sexual assault this weekend in the North End.

Police say the attack happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on Prince Street, about a block from Hanover Street near the Paul Revere House.

A woman was walking in the area when a man came up to her and attempted to sexually assault her, police said. The woman screamed, causing the man to run away.

Local

DJ Henry 1 hour ago

Family of Slain Black Student DJ Henry Calls Out Ed Markey

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Boston Public Schools Weighing Remote and Hybrid Reopening Models

The suspect is said to be between 25 and 35 with short hair and is about 5'6.

Police are reminding people to be aware of their surroundings.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4400.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsassaultnorth end
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us