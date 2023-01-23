Attleboro Police Searching for Missing 13-Year-Old

Police in Attleboro, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old boy.

Authorities say Dodgeley Delpe left on foot from a group home on Saturday. The address police gave is that of Journey Home.

Delpe is describe as being about 5'6 and 175 pounds. He is Black with braided hair, police said.

When he was last seen, Delpe was wearing a blue and white tie-dye shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-222-1212.