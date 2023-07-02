Authorities ID woman fatally struck by SUV on street in Newburyport

Authorities have released the name of the woman killed after being hit by an SUV in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

Police say 41-year-old Mercy Kimani was struck on June 24 around 9p.m. on Low Street in the area of Port Plaza.

Kimani was taken by ambulance to Anna Jaques Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mercy and all those involved in the handling of this tragic incident," Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray said in a public statement on July 2.

Police say the SUV's driver remained at the scene. Video shows a GMC Denali parked inside yellow police tape blocking off the street.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the fatal crash.