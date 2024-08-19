Authorities identify 3 people killed in head-on crash in NH

Authorities have released the names of the three people who were killed in a head-on crash on Route 101 in New Hampshire over the weekend.

The crash occurred around 12:20 p.m. in the area of mile marker 69 in Candia, according to state police, shutting down the highway for several hours.

Responding troopers determined the driver of a Toyota Tundra was speeding eastbound on Route 101 when they side-swiped a Nissan Sentra, struck a guardrail on the eastbound side, and veered across the center median into the westbound lanes where they struck a Jeep Grand Wagoneer head-on.

Both the Toyota and Jeep drivers died of injuries sustained in the crash, and a passenger in the Jeep was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, where they later died.

State police identified the driver of the Toyota on Monday as 59-year-old Michael Wescott, of Greenville. The driver of the Jeep was identified as 77-year-old Richard Courville and the passenger as 65-year-old Denise Courville, both of North Hampton.

State police said the driver and passenger of the Nissan that was sideswiped suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to Elliot Hospital as a precaution and were previously identified as 57-year-old Timothy McMahon and 18-year-old Kelly McMahon, both of Peterborough.

The crash remains under investigation, but state police said previously that speed appears to have been a contributing factor.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn't already spoken with police is asked to contact Trooper Will Bohnenberger at 603-223-4381 or by email at William.F.Bohnenberger@dos.nh.gov.