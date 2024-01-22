Authorities identify man killed in police shooting in Nashua, NH

New Hampshire authorities have given the identity of the man who was killed in a police shooting this weekend in Nashua.

Attorney General John Formella said 40-year-old Heath Thompson was armed with a handgun when police responded to a domestic disturbance call on Marie Avenue late Saturday night.

An autopsy determined Thompson died from a gunshot wound to the chest, and that the manner of death was homicide, Formella's office said Monday.

Formella's office previously said that one officer discharged a less-than-lethal projectile while three other officers fired bullets at Thompson.

The man went back into the home, where he was found nonresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene, authorities say.

The attorney general's office says it is investigating the shooting and will not release the names of the officers who used deadly force in the incident until after they have been formally interviewed in the coming days.

