Woman Dies in Apparent Shark Attack in Maine

Swimmers are being advised to be cautious near Bailey Island and not to swim near seals or large groups of fish

A map showing Harpswell, Maine
A woman has died in what authorities in Maine are describing as an apparent shark attack.

A witness said the woman was swimming "when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack," according to a statement from the Maine Department of Marine Resources. Kayakers in the area took her to shore, where paramedics were called. But she was pronounced dead.

Swimmers are being advised to be cautious near Bailey Island and not to swim near seals or large groups of fish.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources didn't have any other information about the incident and didn't give the woman's name. It said the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities haven't definitely confirmed that a shark attack took place.

Earlier, a Coast Guard official had said the agency responded to a possible shark attack off Harpswell, a rocky collection of islands and peninsulas northeast of Portland, about 3:30 p.m., according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine. They didn't reach Harpswell, after hearing that two kayakers helped take two people to shore, where paramedics were waiting.

Bailey Island is part of Harpswell.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office had said it was responding to a trauma scene. They couldn't confirm whether the incident was a shark attack.

