Animal cruelty

Ayer woman charged with 30 counts of animal cruelty, DA says

Ruth Maxant-Schulz faces 30 counts of animal cruelty after 162 animals were seized from a property, authorities say

A woman from Ayer, Massachusetts, was charged with 30 counts of animal cruelty, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Monday.

Ruth Maxant-Schulz, 77, is facing the charges in connection with an investigation that resulted in 162 animals being seized from a property, according to authorities.

Maxant-Schulz will be arraigned Monday in Ayer District Court. It wasn't immediately known if she had an attorney who could speak to her charges.

No further information was released.

This story is developing and will be updated.

