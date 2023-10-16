Baby's death in Lewiston, Maine, under investigation

A baby died in Lewiston, Maine, over the weekend, prompting a state investigation.

The infant's death was reported about 9 a.m. Sunday at a home on Main Street near King Avenue, Maine State Police told NBC affiliate News Center Maine.

There was no immediate information on the child's death, or if anything criminal took place. Maine State Police assist the investigation into all infant deaths outside of Portland and Bangor, a police representative told News Center Maine.