Bail Hearing Postponed for Nathan Carman, Man Charged in Mom's Death at Sea

Carmen pleaded not guilty last week to multiple fraud charges and a first-degree murder in the 2016 death of his mother

By The Associated Press

Nathan Carman arrives in a small boat at the US Coast Guard station, in Boston, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. Carman is to be arraigned in federal court May 11, 2022, in Rutland, Vermont, on charges of killing his mother during a fishing trip at sea to inherit the family's wealth.
Michael Dwyer/AP

A Vermont man charged with killing his mother at sea to inherit the family’s estate will remain in custody, after his bail hearing was postponed for at least two months.

Nathan Carman’s hearing, slated for Monday, was postponed Friday for at least 60 days by U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford of Vermont, The Boston Globe reports.

Lawyers appointed to represent the 28-year-old Vernon resident had sought an indefinite postponement of the hearing to conduct their own investigation and interview potential witness, the newspaper said.

Nathan Carman, a 28-year-old who has been living in Vernon, Vermont, faces life imprisonment if he's convicted of the murder on the high seas charge.
Crawford said defense lawyers could seek more time beyond 60 days if needed. That means Carman, for now, will remain in custody.

Prosecutors have argued he should remain detained while he awaits trial because he poses a flight risk and is a danger to the community.

Carmen pleaded not guilty last week to multiple fraud charges and a first-degree murder in the 2016 death of his mother, Linda Carman of Middletown, Connecticut.

Carman was found in an inflatable raft off the coast of Massachusetts eight days after leaving a Rhode Island marina to go fishing with his mother, who was never found.

Authorities allege Carman also killed his grandfather, John Chakalos, at his home in Windsor, Connecticut, in 2013 as part of a scheme to obtain money and property from his grandfather’s estate, but he was not charged with that killing.

