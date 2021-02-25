Gov. Charlie Baker and the makers of the state's coronavirus vaccine scheduling website are due to testify before the state legislature's COVID-19 and Emergency Management and Preparedness Committee Thursday.

Baker is slated to take the floor first in the oversight hearing, which is part of a legislative probe into the state's beleaguered vaccine rollout.

The panel is expected to delve into the latest major bump in the rollout process, which occurred when Massachusetts' Vaxfinder signup website crashed last week as 1 million more people became eligible to get the vaccine.

The state spent a total of $438,531 in its contract with the Maryland-based software company PrepMod, which has taken responsibility for the crash.

Tiffany Tate, the executive director of company that runs PrepMod, will follow Baker after he delivers his testimony at 11 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Gov. Charlie Baker is promising changes to Massachusetts' coronavirus vaccine sign-up system, and one lawmaker is calling for an audit.

Also due to testify at the Legislature's hearing -- to be held virtually -- are legislators, the CEOs of some Bay State health care companies, doctors, advocates and city and state health officials including Marylou Sudders, Massachusetts' secretary of health and human services. (See the full list below.)

Lawmakers have raised questions about the state's technology, the lack of ability to preregister for a shot and the decision to stop distributing vaccine to local clinics in favor of high-capacity vaccination sites.

House Speaker Ron Mariano has said the vaccine rollout "has been marked by both logistical and communications shortcomings" and Senate President Karen Spilka called it a "constantly changing and confusing" plan.

Here's the full schedule, as released by the Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management: