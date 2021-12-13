Baker to Make COVID Testing Announcement Monday

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to make a COVID-19 testing announcement Monday morning as state leaders try to get a handle on a surge of coronavirus cases.

The governor's 10 a.m. press conference at the State House comes after his administration teased an announcement about expanded testing in some communities. Meanwhile, experts are scrambling to understand how the heavily mutated omicron variant will impact the future of the pandemic.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Politicians and medical experts in Massachusetts have been urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 amid growing concern over the omicron variant.

"It's setting up a perfect storm here in that many people may have declining antibodies, there's a new variant on the scene, the weather is turning colder, people are moving indoors and it's the holiday season," said Dr. Michael Misialek, a Newton-Wellesley Hospital pathologist.

In an episode of NBC10 Boston's weekly "COVID Q&A" series, local experts said they weren't sure if the omicron variant can evade the existing COVID-19 vaccines or natural antibodies.

Shortly afterward, the Pfizer vaccine was reported to be less effective against the omicron variant. A new study out of Israel confrimed that, six months after the initial Pfizer vaccine series, people had “almost no neutralizing ability” against the omicron variant. But, with a booster shot, the Pfizer vaccine provides significant protection against the variant.

Everyone over the age of 16 can get a booster shot. Friday was the first day the federal government said 16 and 17 year-olds could receive a third shot.

Monday is also an important deadline for Baker to sign-off on a $4 billion spending plan using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and a surplus of state money from this year. Baker has said some parts of the Legislature's proposal, like establishing a 28 member advisory panel, would slow down the process of distributing the money.

The rise in infections across Massachusetts has doctors like Michael Misialek, a pathologist at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, concerned about what that means for the omicron variant.