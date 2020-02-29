Suspect Caught on Camera Leaving Bank With Handful of Cash Sought by Police

An alleged bank robber captured on camera leaving with a handful of cash is being sought by authorities in South Burlington, Vermont.

Police were notified at 10:53 a.m. Saturday by a hold up alarm from People’s United Bank at 99 Dorset Street. The suspect had walked into the bank and handed the teller a note, South Burlington police said.

The suspect, described as about 6-foot-3, of medium build with a grey goatee, then fled the bank on foot in an unknown direction..

Police say it's unclear how much money the man got away with.

The South Burlington Police Department asks anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact Detective Corporal Sean Pope at 802-846-4200.