Driver charged in crash involving school bus in Barre, Mass.

Images from the scene showed the school bus had crashed into a tree and a white SUV with major damage on its driver's side

A school bus and SUV that were involved in a car crash on West Street in Barre, Massachusetts, on Thursday, March 28, 2024.
A driver, who crashed into a loaded school bus in Barre, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, is facing several charges, police said.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash on West Street, but one student was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to Barre police. Images from the scene showed the school bus had crashed into a tree and a white SUV with major damage on its driver's side.

The 32-year-old driver, Cedric Cooley, of Orange, was placed into custody on charges of driving on a suspended license, negligent operation, speeding and reckless endangerment of a child.

He was due to appear in East Brookfield District Court. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

The crash was reported about 7:15 a.m., police said. Conley's vehicle crossed the centerline of West Street, which is also Route 122, and hit the bus, sending it into the road's guardrail and trees.

It wasn't immediately clear if school officials had released a statement on the crash.

