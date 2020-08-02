Local

New Hampshire

Bear Complaints Rise During Pandemic

Black bear
Getty Images

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says the coronavirus pandemic is contributing to an increase in problems with bears.

Bear project leader Andrew Timmins says complaints have increased in part because dry weather in spring and early summer reduced natural food sources for bears, driving them into residential areas. But the pandemic also is playing a role in several ways: More people are staying home, which means more garbage bins full of food waste to attract bears. And bird watchers kept their feeders up longer into the summer.

Timmins is reminding residents to secure trash receptacles and garbage cans, take down bird feeders and stop leaving pet food outside at night.

Local

Maine 11 mins ago

Maine and Vt. Issue Warning Over Mysterious Seed Packages

white shark 14 mins ago

After Shark Sighting, Swimmers Ordered Out of Water at Newcomb Hollow Beach

“Bears have an extremely acute sense of smell and long memories, so we really need the cooperation of residents and visitors this summer and fall to prevent bears from returning to locations where they previously found food,” he said. “Bears are much better off in the wild, and we need to do our part to not entice them near people with food attractants.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampshireNew Hampshire Fish and Game Departmentbears
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us