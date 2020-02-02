Local
Massachusetts

Bedford Police Need Help Finding Missing Woman

Joyce Miller is from Pennsylvania and not familiar with the area

By Josh Sullivan

By Josh Sullivan

Bedford Police need help finding a 71-year-old woman who suffers from dementia that was reported missing Saturday.

Joyce Miller, 71, of Pennsylvania was reported missing after leaving a function located at Great Road. She is believed to have left the house between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Miller drives a sky blue 2013 Toyota Prius with a roof rack and Pennsylvania license plates. She is 5'5, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multicolored vest, orange turtleneck and black pants, police said.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsPennsylvaniaBedford
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us