Ben & Jerry's factory workers in Waterbury, Vt., unionize

Unilever, the London-based conglomerate that owns the ice cream brand, allowed workers to be recognized as a union without none of the usual corporate pushback, reported the Globe, citing Local 371 UFCW

It was a victory for a group of Ben & Jerry's factory workers in Waterbury, Vermont, after they voted to unionize.

The Waterbury employees will now join the Local 371 UFCW, the union for food and commercial workers, and are the second group of workers to organize, according to the Boston Globe.

The first group of Ben & Jerry's workers to unionize was in Burlington.

Ben & Jerry's also publicly supported the workers at the Burlington retail shop.

