Bicyclist critically injured in collision with car in Hudson, NH

A bicyclist sustained serious injuries in a collision with a car Friday evening in Hudson, New Hampshire.

The Hudson Police and Fire departments responded to the crash at the intersection of Library and Connell streets around 4:35 p.m. and began administering life-saving measures to the injured male cyclist.

The victim was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester where he remains in the intensive care unit, according to police. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

According to police, a preliminary investigation shows a Chevy Malibu was stopped in traffic, waiting to turn left onto Connell Street from Library, when northbound traffic stopped to let the Malibu make the turn. As the car was turning, the cyclist, who was in the shoulder on Library Street, crashed into the passenger side of the Malibu.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the cause of the collision, which remains under investigation, police said. The names of those involved are being withheld at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 603-886-6011.