Bill would repeal law prohibiting Mass. teachers from striking

Presidents Day is taking on a different look this year in Newton, Massachusetts.

Students are off for the holiday, but unlike in other communities on February break, they'll be heading back to class on Tuesday.

School officials canceled the vacation to make up time from last month's teacher strike.

Those demonstrations reignited debate across Massachusetts and on Beacon Hill, where some lawmakers are calling for a change to state law.

"A strike is a very important right that we need to protect," said Rep. Erika Uyterhoeven.

The Right to Strike Bill is an effort from three state lawmakers, including Uyterhoeven, to repeal a law barring public employees from taking part in organized walkouts.

"This bill, while it is to restore the right to strike, it's about having fair bargaining practices, which hasn't played out," she said.

The legislation has the backing of some teacher advocate groups.

"We think a growing number of legislators realize something needs to be done and that there is an unequal playing field," said Max Page of the Massachusetts Teachers Association.

Other groups, like the Massachusetts Association of School Committees, have a different view.

"The field is pretty much level, and they argue that the right to strike is necessary to level the playing field, but actually, they have a lot in their arsenal to go with, and they use it," said MASC Executive Director Glenn Koocher.

While that debate plays out, both sides are bracing for more labor disputes in the years ahead.

"The districts that are maybe thinking about striking will be bargaining with school committees that don’t have the money that they had a year ago," said Koocher.

"We will hope that school committees around the state will come to the table, ready to negotiate," said Page.

As for the Right to Strike bill, it was recently sent out for further study likely keeping it from a vote this session.