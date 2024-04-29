entertainment

Billie Eilish coming to Boston this fall. Here's how to get tickets

Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour starts on Sept. 29, 2024, in Quebec and is set to end on Dec. 17 in Inglewood, California

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2020 file photo, Billie Eilish poses in the press room with the awards for best album and best pop vocal album for "We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", best song and record for "Bad Guy" and best new artist at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The Recording Academy is making changes to several Grammy Awards categories, including the often-debated best new artist title, as well as having nomination review committee members sign disclosure forms to prevent conflicts of interest.
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File

Singer Billie Eilish is coming to Boston later this year on her next tour.

Eilish will bring her Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour to TD Garden on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, Live Nation noted in a release Monday.

Her global tour will make its way through North America starting in September, and picks back up in February 2025 in Australia ahead of her European tour.

This announcement comes two weeks before she's set to release her third studio album Me Hard and Soft on May 17.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Fans who are American Express card members can register for access to presale tickets on April 30, which runs throughout the week, according to Live Nation. General tickets go on sale May 3 on billieeilish.com.

Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour starts on Sept. 29, 2024, in Quebec and is set to end on Dec. 17 in Inglewood, California.

More entertainment news

Oct 20, 2023

Bad Bunny is coming back to Boston: how to get tickets

entertainment news Dec 5, 2023

P!nk's coming to Foxborough next summer. Here's how to get your tickets

This article tagged under:

entertainment
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us