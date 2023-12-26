Blogger ‘Turtleboy' expected in court on assault and battery charge

Aidan Kearney, the controversial blogger known as “Turtleboy,” is expected to appear in Dedham District Court Tuesday afternoon on assault and battery and witness intimidation charges.

This all stems from allegations from a woman who says she has been dating Kearney for about three months.

This comes as Kearney was already facing a slew of other charges for his alleged conduct surrounding the Karen Read murder case.

The woman at the center of the new case, who claims to be Kearney's ex-girlfriend, says she was given a subpoena related to the investigation. She claims he threatened to release information and explicit photos about her. His lawyers are denying her claims.

Kearney, a Holden resident, has been an outspoken critic of the investigation into Read, who's been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, in Canton last January. As he's claimed that Read was framed — which prosecutors deny — he's painted a picture of a vast coverup involving several people who were at the house outside of which O'Keefe was found dead and written more than 150 articles on the subject.

Prosecutors and a grand jury allege that Kearney worked with a police dispatcher to intimidate three people, including a Massachusetts State Police investigator working on the case. The latest indictment includes 16 charges, including eight counts of witness intimidation, three counts of conspiracy to intimidate witnesses and five counts of picketing a witness.

The dispatcher is also facing a conspiracy charge.

Kearney is also accused of witness intimidation and picketing a witness. Kearney vehemently denies the allegations against him, and his attorney has said his actions are protected by the First Amendment.

The Read case has inspired a series of theories on social media. The attention on the case prompted Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey to take the unusual step of releasing a video statement in which he condemned “absolutely baseless” harassment and vilification of witnesses in the matter. “Innuendo is not evidence,” he said.