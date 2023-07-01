Boaters safely escape after vessel catches fire in Mattapoisett

Things took a fiery turn for some people boating over the Fourth of July holiday weekend when their vessel went up in flames Saturday off the coast in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts.

Mattapoisett Fire Rescue said crews responded to Aucoot Cove late in the afternoon for a reported boat fire. The occupants of the boat were able to safely escape, but the boat is a total loss.

A picture shared on Facebook showed multiple first responder boats with hoses being used to battle the flames. Another photo showed the charred remains of the vessel.

Multiple agencies assisted on scene, including the Mattapoisett Harbormaster, Marion Fire/EMS, the Marion Harbormaster, the New Bedford Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials did not say how many people were on board the boat, or what caused the fire. No other information was immediately available.