Second round of heavy rain nears New England, thunderstorms possible

As storms clear Wednesday night, there will be fog through Thursday morning. The day will have some sun in the morning, with yet another round of rain for the afternoon and evening

NBC Universal, Inc.

Morning showers continue to move through, but a second round of rain is on the way. We're not deep in the throws of severe weather Wednesday, but the second line does contain potential to drop a few thunderstorms in.

Timing of next round of heavy rain, isolated t-storms

It looks like the best chance will be around 4 p.m. through southern Worcester County into Foxborough and then the South Shore around 6 p.m. There will be lightning embedded in the storms and gusty winds.

We're not looking at a major tornado threat, but few could present signs of rotation.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The forecast of the second line is a bit more conditional based on if skies clear at times. The emergent of sun would bring potential for the storminess through the evening drive.

Once storms exit, fog and more rain are on tap

As storms clear Wednesday night, there will be fog through Thursday morning. The day will have some sun in the morning, with yet another round of rain for the afternoon and evening. It isn't likely as strong, nor widespread.

More weather-related stories

Boston weather May 6

Here are some tide times to watch for this week in Mass., NH

severe weather Apr 29

Severe weather kills at least 5 as tornadoes rip through Midwest and South

Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us