Police are investigating after a body was found in the Presumpscot River in Portland, Maine, Sunday, according to Portland police.

A dive team was called in to recover the body, which was near the Riverside Golf Course.

https://twitter.com/policeportland/status/1673052569000656901?s=46&t=beU6NhHPGFATcamNRFPr0w

More details were not immediately available.