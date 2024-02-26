Body of kayaker recovered in Providence River

A missing kayaker was found dead in Barrington, Rhode Island, on Sunday, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The kayaker was reported missing from the Providence River Sunday afternoon, officials said, and his body was recovered that night about five feet from shore at the Barrington town beach. Warwick police told WJAR that the kayaker was Timothy Chant, 60.

Chant's kayak had been found off the beach about three hours earlier, WJAR reported.