2 arrested in road rage hammer attack on I-495 in Bolton

A truck driver is recovering in the hospital Tuesday morning after he was allegedly hit with a hammer during a road rage attack on Interstate 495 in Bolton, Massachusetts.

The tractor-trailer driver sustained serious injuries to his head in that hammer attack, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. It's unclear how long his recovery will be at Leominster Hospital.

A Volkswagen GTI hatchback matching the description of the vehicle the assailants were driving was pulled over at Marlborough Hospital.

State police said this is believed to be a road rage incident that unfolded in the breakdown lane of I-495 south in Bolton at about 2 p.m. Monday.

Two men in the Volkswagen allegedly beat the driver of the tractor-trailer with a hammer, seriously injuring him. Then, they took off in that Volkswagen. A woman also in that vehicle was not charged.

The two men arrested in this hammer attack haven't been identified but are expected to be arraigned on multiple charges at some point later Tuesday.