Boston brings on first chief climate officer

At a time when harsh storms, hot days and rising sea levels have become a reality for Boston, the mayor's office is now looking to target these issues with a new position.

Brian Swett, a native of Newton, Massachusetts, will soon become the city's first chief climate officer. He says he's looking to reduce carbon emissions by 2050, and addressing climate change resilience along the coast.

"You're seeing projects move forward in Moakley Park, Piers Park, on Border Street, where we're taking action to protect against existing flooding," said Swett.

Swett says he also plans on organizing a new climate cabinet.

"It's an evolution, really, of Boston's nation-leading work in organizing the cabinet officials to hold ourselves accountable," he said.

"Swett is a nationally recognized leader in climate change and sustainability strategy with over two decades of leadership experience in municipal government, private sector real estate development, federal government, and non-profit sectors," Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement Wednesday. "He combines his advanced business, policy, and science background to lead effective policy development and management for built and natural environments."

Swett will officially move into his new role as chief climate officer on June 10.