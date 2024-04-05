Boston

2 officers injured, person under arrest in incident at Boston City Hall

Mayor Michelle Wu was seen appearing to check on police officers by an ambulance outside the building

By Asher Klein

A person is under arrest after an incident that left two officers injured at Boston City Hall on Friday, police say.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the incident or what took place, or how badly the officers were hurt. Boston EMS confirmed that one person was taken to a hospital.

Mayor Michelle Wu was seen appearing to check on police officers by an ambulance outside the building.

The mayor's office referred questions to Boston police, which provided limited information early in the investigation.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu appears to check on police officers outside City Hall after an incident there on Friday, April 5, 2024.
This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

