Boston College receiver Ryan O'Keefe released from hospital

Boston College receiver Ryan O’Keefe is back on campus in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, after he was released from the hospital Sunday following a violent collision on the field a day earlier.

O'Keefe was discharged from Mass General Hospital where he underwent tests and observation Saturday night, Boston College Football said on X, formerly known as Twitter. The receiver suffered a neck injury during Saturday's game at Alumni Stadium.

BC medical staff immobilized him and he was wheeled off the field early in the fourth quarter after colliding with Virginia defensive back Malcom Greene. He gave a thumbs-up just before the gurney he was strapped to reached the tunnel after spending about 10 minutes motionless on the field.

Update: Ryan O’Keefe is back on campus this morning after being discharged from Mass General Hospital.



O’Keefe was looking for the ball on a pass from Thomas Castellanos when Greene came running through traffic and the two collided with 14:07 left in the fourth quarter.

Both players didn’t appear to see the other before the collision and were down for several minutes before Greene eventually got to his feet and was able to walk around as medical staff attended to O’Keefe.

Boston College players trotted across the field once O’Keefe was secured in the gurney and shouted encouragements as he was wheeled to the tunnel.

BC went on to win the game, beating Virginia 27-24.

"Back on track," the team wrote on social media. "We are all with our brother Ryan O'Keefe in our hearts."