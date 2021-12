A Boston holiday toy drive is looking for more donations of presents that will go to disadvantaged families in the region.

The nonprofit Action for Boston Community Development says it's been about 3,000 toys short of what it normally has to hand out in the holiday season. Find information on ABCD's toy drive here.

We'll have more information on the NBC10 Boston news Monday evening.