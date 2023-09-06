Boston leaders to give update on back-to-school preparations

Ahead of the first day of school on Thursday, Boston city leaders will hold a news conference to give an update on preparations for the new academic year.

Mayor Michelle Wu and Superintendent Mary Skipper will hold briefing at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to give the update.

Ahead of that, Wu and Skipper will work with the Re-Engagement center on a canvass to encourage students with a history of chronic absenteeism to return to the classroom.

Grades 1 through 12 will start on Thursday. Pre-K and kindergarten will start up on Monday.

A live stream of Wednesday's news conference will be featured on this story at 10:30 a.m.