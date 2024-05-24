Boston Logan expecting spike in travelers, road trips predicted to break records this weekend

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kickoff to the summer season, and tens of millions of people are expected to hit the roads and take to the skies for the long weekend, with Friday predicted to be the worst travel day as people are eager to get out the door.

Airports like Boston Logan are bracing for a spike in travelers, as AAA expects 3.51 million people will fly somewhere this holiday weekend. The Massachusetts Port Authority tells NBC10 Boston that they've been serving about 70,000 outbound passengers per day for the past few weeks, and that’s the same daily estimate for the extended weekend.

Travel experts say the air travel numbers are expected to exceed what we saw Memorial weekend pre-pandemic, and leaders with the Federal Aviation Administration say at airports all over the country, in fact, this will be the most crowded Memorial Day weekend in nearly two decades.

"Our primary goal here at the FAA is safety and we are preparing for this weekend, we have planned ahead for it. We are not anticipating any delays in staffing but also we can't control the weather," Kevin Morris said. "Always check with your airline to make sure that your flight is still on time. The FAA does not cancel flights but things like weather can delay flights so you want to make sure you have that info before you load up."

Massport recommends that passengers plan ahead how they’re getting to and from Logan, taking public transit when they can.

The top domestic destinations include places like Florida, New York, Las Vegas, and -- now that we finally have some warm weather -- right here in Boston, according to AAA.

As we know, Memorial Day Weekend is a mostly "drive to your destination" holiday, so the bulk of the travelers will be doing so by car. AAA Northeast says road trips are expected to set a record this year; they're projecting that 43.8 million travelers will jump behind the wheel and travel at least 50 miles to their destination between May 23-27.

“We’re expecting to see plenty of traffic on the roads and in the skies this Memorial Day weekend,” said Mark Schieldrop, a senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “We’re projecting an additional 1 million travelers this holiday weekend compared to 2019, which not only means that we’re moving beyond pandemic-era lulls but also signals a very busy summer travel season ahead.”

Here's what else to know about Memorial Day weekend travel:

Best and worst times to drive

According to AAA, drivers leaving Thursday or Friday should expect the heaviest traffic during the afternoon, when travelers mix with commuters, according to data from transportation analytics company INRIX.

Travelers going back home on Sunday or Monday should avoid the afternoon hours when return trips will likely peak.

Here are the best and worst times to travel by car, according to each day of the holiday weekend.

Friday, May 24

Worst time: 12 - 7 p.m.

Best time: Before 11 a.m., after 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Worst time: 2 - 5 p.m.

Best time: Before 1 p.m., after 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Worst time: 3 - 7 p.m.

Best time: Before 1 p.m.

Monday, May 27

Worst time: 3 - 7 p.m.

Best time: After 7 p.m.

Top destinations

Data from AAA shows that travelers are seeking theme parks and entertainment venues in Orlando, New York, Las Vegas and California. Florida beaches and cruise ports are also expected to be packed.

The top 10 domestic destinations, according to AAA booking data, are Orlando, Florida; Seattle, Washington; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; Anaheim/Los Angeles, California; Denver, Colorado; Anchorage, Alaska; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Miami, Florida; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Hertz reports that the highest rental car demand this weekend is in Orlando, Denver, Atlanta, Boston and Las Vegas.

The top 10 international destinations this weekend, AAA booking data shows, are Rome, Italy; Vancouver, B.C., Canada; London, England; Paris, France; Dublin, Ireland; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Athens, Greece; Barcelona, Spain; St. George, Bermuda; and Edinburgh, Scotland.

Boston peak congestion

The peak congestion period for Manchester to Boston via I-93 south will be Sunday at 8:45 a.m., AAA says. It will take approximately an hour and 48 minutes, for a 50% increase compared to typical.