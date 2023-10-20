Boston man accused of trying to steal security system from Union Station in Worcester

A Boston man, dressed as a construction worker, allegedly tried to steal an "expensive" security system from a secured basement area of Union Station in Worcester, Massachusetts, police said.

Worcester police said the man, 29-year-old Nathaniel Gaye, was walking away from the storage area that housed police bikes just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

He was wearing a red hard hat, safety glasses, and carrying what appeared to be a police bike, authorities said.

When officers stopped Gaye, police said he claimed to be part of a "construction crew that was cleaning up Union Station."

While speaking with the 29-year-old, police said they noticed he had several other items in a cart. Officers then called for assistance, added police.

According to police, Gaye didn't have a "legitimate reason for being in the restricted" area or having a police bike.

Police said officers then told the Boston man he was under arrest. That's when Gaye, according to police, pulled away from officers and ran toward Harding Street.

After a short foot chase, police said Gaye was arrested.

When officers searched the cart, police said they found several items, including the security system that was supposed to be installed in Union Station.

Gaye, who police said had two active warrants, was charged with larceny from a building, larceny over $1200, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and trespass.